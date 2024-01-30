Pianist Odelia Eliazarov Sever dedicated her recent performance to Alon Ohel, a talented pianist who is being held captive in Gaza, and in memory of Major Tal Grushka z” l, who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip and was a gifted pianist.

The family of Alon Ohel was invited to the event, which was held this past Saturday evening at Studio Annette in Tel Aviv, and they were moved and inspired by the unique arrangement of Shlomo Artzi’s song, “Melech Ha-Olam,” in the hope that Alon would return home soon with the other hostages and that the music would unite everyone with a joint message for their release.