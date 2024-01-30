Pianist Odelia Eliazarov Sever dedicates performance to Gaza hostage Alon Ohel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
From right to left: Achi Rosen, grandfather of Alon, pianist Odelia Eliazarov Sever, and Alon’s grandmothers, Thelma Rosen and Tzipi Ohel (photo credit: Tzilum Tal)
From right to left: Achi Rosen, grandfather of Alon, pianist Odelia Eliazarov Sever, and Alon’s grandmothers, Thelma Rosen and Tzipi Ohel
(photo credit: Tzilum Tal)

Pianist Odelia Eliazarov Sever dedicated her recent performance to Alon Ohel, a talented pianist who is being held captive in Gaza, and in memory of Major Tal Grushka z” l, who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip and was a gifted pianist.

The family of Alon Ohel was invited to the event, which was held this past Saturday evening at Studio Annette in Tel Aviv, and they were moved and inspired by the unique arrangement of Shlomo Artzi’s song, “Melech Ha-Olam,” in the hope that Alon would return home soon with the other hostages and that the music would unite everyone with a joint message for their release.



Related Tags
Gaza
Hamas
piano
hostage
The October 7 Massacre