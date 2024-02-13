Ofer Kiryon mall undergoes NIS 150m. facelift

Ofer Kiryon is revitalizing, opening a new avenue of stores as part of a move that includes expanding and increasing retail space, renovating the mall, adding 3 parking floors, improving the mix of brands, and renovating dozens of existing stores

The total investment is estimated at NIS 150 million.

Ofer Kiryon continues to position itself as the leading and largest mall in Israel with approximately 65 thousand commercial sq.m.

As part of the works, a new northern boulevard was opened, which includes new local and international fashion and lifestyle brands, including Super-Pharm Gallery (in a huge branch that has never been seen before in Israel), Mango, American Eagle, Footlocker, Urbanica, Mashbir, and Golf&Co.

In addition, a new three-story northern parking lot will be added to Ofer, which will increase the number of parking spaces in the complex to about 3,000, with the aim of improving the entertainment and shopping experience in the complex.