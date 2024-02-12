Tasa Sweets House to open boutique stores

The company Tasa SweetsHouse, which specializes in the import and marketing of chocolates and sweets of the world's leading brands, is currently opening a chain of experiential boutique stores, under the name: TASA +, which will be opened with an estimated investment of approximately NIS 1.5 million.

The two new flagship stores are located in Tel Aviv: at 31 Levinsky Street and 54 Ibn Gvirol. The stores are designed with a unique concept and are the first of their kind in Israel as innovative boutique stores that combine a bakery and a cafe.

The stores cover an average area of 40-100 sq.m., are located on the street, and offer Israeli consumer pastries and special drinks, a rich and colorful variety of chocolates, snacks, and sweets from the world's leading and high-quality international brands.

These are unique products, and special versions of chocolates, snacks, and sweets, which cannot be obtained in food chains or other stores, such as: for example: Oreo with special flavors from South Korea, truffle and avocado flavored Lay's chips, cold drinks from Japan and more. In addition, in the stores, you can find "Tasa Five": 5 products at good and convenient sale prices that change every Sunday!

Also, the new chain incorporates a bakery that offers unique and exclusive pastries and drinks to the chain, such as: a rich variety of donuts with different fillings. American cookie dough cookie pie cakes with chocolate chips in different fillings. The cake consists of a bottom, sides and cover of cookie dough with varying fillings and various candies such as Snickers, Oreo, Lotus, Snickers and more. The cookie pie is prepared by a confectioner especially for the chain. In addition, the bakery offers: Blendy - a milk-based iced drink with rich whipped cream in various flavors, some of which are based on the most loved brands (Strawberry and Cheesecake Blendy, Nocitella Blendy, Hocus Lotus Blendy and more). In addition, there is an option for a smoothie and cookie pie for the vegan audience. (credit: ASAF LEVI)

Next to the store is a cafe with seating areas for those who want to eat and drink on the spot.

According to Idan Tasa, CEO of the TASA + chain: "This is another retail chain that does not exist in Israel, which is good news for the Israeli consumer. The new chain imports special sweets from all over the world. From the moment you enter the branches you feel abroad and it is definitely a culinary celebration that offers an abundance of chocolates, sweets and snacks from the leading international brands."

According to Or Ben-Yamin, VP of marketing: "The uniqueness of the chain is the combination of the on-site coffee shop and the bakery that offer a rich menu of smoothies, cookie pies, donuts, muffins and sweet pastries." According to him: "We decided to open the first two flagship branches in Tel Aviv, as a model for expansion in other cities in Israel."

Tasa Sweets is owned by the Tasa family, and is considered one of the largest companies in Israel for importing and marketing chocolates and sweets. The company has 7 stores for wholesale and individual sales. They cover an area of between 200 and 400 square meters and include 7 branches, which include sweets and sweets of all kinds, including brands of chocolate and snacks, branded sweets, and more, in retail and wholesale.