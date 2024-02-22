Interior Minister grants permanent resident status to Gazan who saved IDF troops lives on October 7

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel granted permanent resident status on Wednesday to Hamid Abu Arar a Gazan man who risked his life to save IDF troops on October 7, according to Israeli media.

A father of nine, Abu Arar from Aroer in the Negev, lost his wife and risked his life in an ambush to save the lives of dozens of soldiers on October 7, as a result, the advisory committee recommended he be granted permanent residency status

Hamid worked in the agricultural sector and was being driven to work by his wife Fatima, with a co-worker also in the car.

Hamid and Fatima were shot at while in their car by Hamas terrorists. Fatima, who was pregnant, died instantly while Hamid was wounded in the leg and his seven-month-old baby was hit by shrapnel, his co-worker was also killed. Interior Minister Moshe Arbel granting permanent resident status to Hamid Abu Arar for his life-saving actions on October 7, February 21, 2024. (credit: Courtesy)

Despite his wounds, Hamid took his son and hid.

He called the police and health services, but no one could reach them.

They hid in an electric box for five and half hours, while his son cried from hunger and fatigue.

While hidden, Hamid heard several terrorists discussing plans to ambush soldiers.

A few minutes passed and he heard people speaking Hebrew, peaking out he saw IDF troops.

"I was afraid to die from a shootout between them, but I realized that I had nothing to lose, so I decided to make a move to save the soldiers and our lives," Hamid tells Israeli media.

The ambush began with shots coming from all directions, "I took off my clothes and went towards the soldiers naked, with my baby in my hands, and warned them. I told them there were four terrorists there and explained to them where they were. For another hour and a half, we waited until they removed us from there."

Bereft of heart and home

Following his wife's death Hamid was left to care alone for his nine children, all citizens of Israel and minors, some of whom have medical issues.

The Advisory Committee said this on granting him residency "This is an applicant who experienced one of the worst terrorist incidents the State of Israel has ever known and whose pregnant wife was murdered in cold blood by despicable terrorists in front of his eyes."

"In this type of case, the State of Israel cannot remain indifferent and not be involved in the fact that this is a family unit that includes nine minor children, citizens of Israel who were orphaned by a mother and the applicant remains the only backbone of his children."

Arbel commenting on the event said, "This day is an important day in which we show the world that we are in the fight against evil, against the darkness, our partnership The Children of Abraham is strong and brave."

"The brave action you took while risking your life just moments after your wife was murdered in cold blood before your eyes, and saving the lives of dozens of soldiers, your actions and your words touched the hearts of all of us, the citizens of Israel and the IDF soldiers are all grateful to you," the minister said.

"The Interior Ministry thanks you and announces that you are an integral part of the State of Israel. I consider it a privilege to be the one who presents you with your identity card, the news that you and your children are an integral part of the Israeli society is good news for the country and all its citizens."