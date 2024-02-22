Upstep launches NIS 4.4m. crowdfunding campaign

Israeli start-up Upstep recently launched a crowdfunding campaign of NIS 4.4 million NIS to establish the most advanced production system in the world in the insole industry and operate a technological system that optimizes and shortens the time of designing customized insoles by approximately 70%.

The purpose of the funding round is also an investment for continued growth while integrating an optimization process, recruitment of professional personnel, continuous improvement of the PPC system and establishment of the most advanced production system in the world in the insole industry.

Limor Katz, CEO, said: "Upstep is a leader in the United States in the field of customized insoles, significantly more than any other company, and we intend to strengthen and expand our hold on this market and later enter other markets in the world."

The company also continues to develop a groundbreaking technological system, the first of its kind in the world, on the basis of machine learning, which optimizes and shortens the time of designing customized insoles by about 70%.

In 2023, the company reached a sales volume of approximately $10 million in the US and increased the profitability of the products by 102%.

In the last two years, Upstep has become the leading company in the USA in the field of customized insoles and the #1 online medical authority in the USA in this field.