Netanyahu calls PA gov’t resignation ‘chair shuffling,’ downplays impact

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu downplayed the significance of the Palestinian Authority’s dramatic government resignation Monday, referring to it as a game of “musical chairs.”

“They [the PA] have not had an election... for 17 years, so they are just shuffling chairs,” Netanyahu told Fox & Friends on Monday.

"The real thing we want to see is genuine de-radicalization. They have to stop teaching their children to become terrorists,” he stated.

Netanyahu underscored the importance of PA reform, including the end of its policy of providing monthly stipends to terrorists in Israeli jails and their families.

The PA has “to stop paying terrorists based on the amount of Jews they kill. They have to stop teaching and indoctrination a whole generation on the annihilation of Israel, that is real reform. That so far has not happened. I hope it does happen, but so far it has not happened,” Netanyahu stated. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh addresses journalists during a meeting with members of the Foreign Press Association in Ramallah in the West Bank June 9, 2020 (credit: ABBAS MOMANI/POOL VIA REUTERS)

He spoke hours after Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced his resignation as the PA looks to build support for an expanded role following the Israel-Hamas war.

The move comes amid growing US pressure on PA President Mahmoud Abbas to shake up his government as international efforts intensify to stop the fighting in Gaza and begin work on a political structure to govern the enclave after the war.

Abbas still must approve Shtayyeh's resignation

Shtayyeh's resignation must still be accepted by Abbas, who may ask him to stay on as caretaker until a permanent replacement is appointed.

The Palestinian Authority, created around 30 years ago as part of the interim Oslo Peace Accords, has been badly undermined by accusations of ineffectiveness and corruption and the prime minister holds little effective power.

Shtayyeh’s departure marks a symbolic shift that underlines Abbas' determination to ensure the Authority maintains its claim to leadership as international pressure grows for a revival of efforts to create a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

In a cabinet statement, Shtayyeh, an academic economist who took office in 2019, said the next administration would need to take account of the emerging reality in Gaza, which has been laid waste by nearly five months of heavy fighting.

The international community, including the United States, wants to see a reformed PA govern Gaza once the war is over. Israel has insisted that Gaza be governed by Palestinian technocrats with no political affiliations.

Netanyahu pushed back at questions by Fox about whether the PA government’s resignation would advance the possibility of a two-state resolution to the conflict.

“Unfortunately, what they [the PA] wants is a one-state solution. They don’t want a state next to Israel. They want a state instead of Israel,” Netanyahu said.

He pointed to the proclamation against unilateral Palestinian statehood that the cabinet and the Knesset affirmed last week, emphasizing that it had the support of 99 out of the parliament’s 120 members.

The proclamation affirms that the only path to peace with the Palestinians is through direct negotiations.

Reuters contributed to this report