The ethics of conflict: Delving into Israel's responsibilities in Gaza

Join us for an intense and thought-provoking webinar on Israel's obligations in Gaza, the concept of proportionality, and the definition of justice. We will dive deep into controversial topics such as civilian protection, the impact of Palestinian actions on Israeli civilians, and the moral complexities of conflict. Don't miss out on this heated discussion at the Ono Academic College Conversation Corner.

The third episode will air on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 12 p.m. EST., 7 p.m. IST on jpost.com and the Jerusalem Post Facebook page.

The conversation will focus on the ethics of war. Speakers will include Prof. Dana Pugach, Professor of Criminal Law and Victims’ Rights in Law at Ono, Prof. Gil Siegal, Director of the Center for Health Law and Bioethics at Ono and Philosopher Jeff McMahan, Professor of Moral Philosophy at Oxford University.

Prof. Dana Pugach | Professor of Criminal Law and Victims’ Rights in Law, Ono Academic College

Prof. Dana Pugach, Professor of Criminal Law and Victims' Rights in Law at Ono Academic College. (credit: COURTESY) Prof. Gil Siegal, Director of the Center for Health Law and Bioethics, Ono Academic College