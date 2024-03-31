'Protests a gift to Hamas:' MKs condemn Ayalon demonstrations

Following anti-government protests Saturday night, government officials condemned their activities Sunday morning, arguing that they benefit Hamas.

"The scenes remind me of terrorist demonstrations," MK Tally Gotliv said in a Sunday interview on the Knesset channel, discussing the protests against the government.

She continued to say that the protesters "are ruining the country -- they will bring us another hell."

She also posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday night stating, "The violent thug demonstrators are a symbol of Hamas's victory. The hostages are of no interest to them; only hatred drives them."

Comments by Amichai Chikli and Yair Lapid

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli also criticized the protests on X, saying, "Terrorists said in the investigations that one of the factors that encouraged and empowered Hamas were the Kaplan protests. The protests at Ayalon are violent. It's is the same crowds as Kaplan and Brothers in Arms." Protesters light bonfires, protest government and call for release of hostages held in Gaza, March 30, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

He continued, "As far as Hamas is concerned, it's a gift. Here, the Jews are returning to fighting one another. It has the opposite effect, raises the threshold, and weakens the soldiers on the front lines."

Yair Lapid responded, "On your watch, young women, elderly, and children were taken hostage. For half a year, you have failed to return them home, and then you blame their families?"

On Saturday evening, thousands of protesters rallied around the country to protest the government and call for the release of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The main demonstrations occurred on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, the site of weekly anti-government protests before October 7.