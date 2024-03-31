Launching summer time

Executives of the luxury brand JACK KUBA, Vico, Jenny, and Perla, held a festive event on Thursday, 28.3, on the occasion of the first look in Israel of the leading trends in the swimwear and beachwear collection for the summer of 2024.

The event was held at the brand's flagship branch in the Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall to which about 60 guests were invited, including businesspeople, fashion personalities, and network stars who enjoyed a French-style cocktail party, a look at the trends under the direction of the stylist Hila Revivo, who reviewed all the leading models in the world of swimwear, the advanced technologies, the fabrics, the cuts, the colors and everything hot for 2024.

Jenny opened the event and said: "We are in a painful, frustrating reality. On the one hand, we want to shout to the world to stop everything until all the hostages return safely, and on the other hand, we are trying to get back to normal to maintain sanity, be productive, and drive the economy. In the last year, we have expanded the product mix and entered new areas, such as trendy clothing items, jewelry, shoes, and bags and soon the ESSENCE collection will be launched - perfumes for the home and the body.

“The vision that leads us is that every woman who enters JACK KUBA will find a total look here! We are most pleased that the underwear trend is still there. Items that got out of the bedroom and underneath our clothes - IN & OUT. Tomorrow we’re changing to Summer Time, and it's already hot outside. Here's a first look at the hottest summer trends in swimwear and beachwear."

David Ben Moshe, CEO of Ofer Ramat Aviv, who arrived together with Liora Ofer, chairperson of Melisron, said: "The JACK KUBA branch in the mall is considered a premium and luxury brand for women's underwear and swimwear."