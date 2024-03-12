Ofer Malls launches hybrid mall: Ofer Ramat Aviv Online Mall

Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall, from the Ofer Malls chain, is launching the Ramat Aviv Online Mall, the first hybrid mall in Israel, developed by the digital arm of Melisron.

The mall will offer an online purchase directly from the unique mix of stores that reflects the products and prices available in the stores in the Ramat Aviv Mall.

Access to the Ramat Aviv Online Mall website will be done through the MY OFFER website and app and will allow customers to make purchases directly from the luxury stores in the mall as well as receive information about the products available in the physical store in real-time.

The consumer will be able to choose how they wish to receive the product, via same-day delivery (within 20 km) or the next day nationwide, collection from the store or a collection point in the mall.

The Online Mall is an innovative digital platform that will provide added value to both mall customers and tenants. Customers will be able to enjoy a hybrid digital shopping experience that reflects the store's products, maximum convenience in searching for products, the possibility to purchase a basket of products from the mall's various stores in one purchase, and the ability to receive the products on the same day in several accessible and fast ways. (credit: Omri Amsalem)

The tenants will be able to sell and deliver products directly from the store's inventory in the mall in an easy, fast, and efficient way, without investing in sales efforts and high logistics costs, as well as offer more relevant and personalized value propositions to customers.

In the first phase of the mMall, it will be possible to order from the luxury stores and leading brands in the mall: Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, Michael Kors, Paul & Shark, Calvin Klein, Emporio Armani, Diesel, Petit Bateau, Levi's, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, Indigo, Story, Scotch and Soda and more. In the second phase, additional brands will be added from the mall stores.

According to Ophir Sharid, CEO of Melisron: "The launch of Ramat Aviv Online Mall today is an actual implementation of Melisron's strategy to strengthen and improve its core business. Ramat Aviv Online Mall will provide an advanced and innovative digital envelope, which creates an upgrade to the customer experience while strengthening the value provided to tenants. The platform is based on one of the leading technologies in the world of retail, and for the first time in Israel the consumer will be able to enjoy the stores of the well-known and beloved mall in their homes, through a premium online shopping experience, with fast delivery times and one of the highest service experiences in Israel."

As part of the launch, a social and digital campaign starring the leading network influencers: Yarden Wiesel, Anne Zivi and Or Luzon will be released next week. The campaign will include videos taken at night in the mall stores to emphasize the main message: access to the variety of mall stores at any time and from anywhere. Also, the campaign will emphasize the shopping experience and the possibility to purchase from a variety of stores and brands, all in one shopping basket.