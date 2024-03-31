US proposes to Israel outline for military operation in Rafah - report

General Charles Q. Brown, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, presented the US proposed outline for an Israeli military operation in Rafah to IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, according to a Saturday Kan News report.

According to the report, Brown told his Israeli counterpart that the US did not want to see thousands of civilian casualties in Rafah.

Kan further stated that the proposed outline included closing the Rafah border with Egypt and using technological surveillance such as cameras and sensors.

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Carrying out targeted operations

In addition, the US suggested that Rafah should be isolated from the rest of the Strip and that the IDF should carry out targeted operations in specific areas based on intelligence information.

The US also proposed to operate a joint war room with Israel.

According to Kan, the US voiced its disappointment at Israel for not preparing a plan for a post-war Gaza.

The report noted that the two military chiefs discussed the issue during Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s visit to Washington last week.