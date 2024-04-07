SLDN acquires 33% of convenience store chain Seven Express

Seven Express is held by the Kamari Group owned by Assaf Kamari and Tony Ziv. The chain has 125 convenience stores nationwide.

The parties intend to develop the network and open 75 new branches during the coming year and reach about 200 branches by the end of the year and another 100 branches by the end of 2025.

As part of the SLDN Group's strategy, it intends to acquire and develop neighborhood commercial centers and integrate the variety of retail companies owned by the Kamari Group while creating synergy between the Seven Express chain stores and the other brands represented by the group.

Saada, CEO and owner of the SLDN Group, said: "The investment in the Seven Express convenience store chain is a significant milestone for the SLDN Group. This is the first time that the SLDN Group has entered the retail business in such a significant volume. The new purchase strengthens the group's variety of capital sources and has expansion potential. I am happy about the cooperation with the Kamari Group and believe that the relative advantages of the two groups together produce a winning team."

Kamari, owner of the Kamari Group, said: "The Kamari Group founded the chain of convenience stores Seven Express and in a few years, it reached 125 branches nationwide from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat. We congratulate the SLDN Group, owned by the businessman Udi Saada, who is joining us today and believes that SLDN's advantages can be integrated into the network's business"

The most prominent advantages of the chain compared to competitors in the category are the extensive experience gained by the owner in understanding the convenience store market, flexibility in introducing new products, and the ability to locate strategic locations for future stores.

Recently, the Seven Express chain opened a new branch in the commercial center in Ramat Efal, as part of the growth strategy in areas of demand. The chain's business model is based on providing franchises in the food and retail sector, including close support and advice to the franchise owners. The SLDN Group owns many commercial areas and intends to include the Seven Express chain in those areas.

SLDN Group was established in 2014 and specializes mainly in profitable real estate transactions, in the field of logistics, residences, and offices. The group owns tens of thousands of meters of yielding properties that are fully leased throughout the country.

The group owns the commercial arm of several companies such as the Amen Fish company, which has operated in the fish industry for close to 30 years, mainly in the import and marketing of fish to businesses and leading restaurants in the culinary field, and a lithium-ion battery recycling company that was established to meet the growing need for lithium-ion battery recycling solutions from the automotive world and other companies in various fields.

The Kamari Group owns, is partners, and manages dozens of food brands, including the chains: Roladin, Arcaffe, Aroma, Moses, and Golda.

Seven Express has about 125 branches nationwide. Some of the branches are fully owned and some are franchised. It is one of the best-known and most successful convenience store chains in Israel. Seven Express is an urban chain of convenience stores, its uniqueness over other convenience chains is the fact that the chain's branches are often open until late at night.