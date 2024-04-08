Beilinson NEXT: The new initiative to meet increasing demands for remote medical services

In response to a 25% surge in demand for virtual medical services since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war in October, Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus has introduced Beilinson NEXT: a virtual hospital offering a wide array of online medical services to residents across Israel.

Rabin has unveiled the virtual hospital, making essential medical services available online to all residents of Israel, irrespective of their location.

Dr. Eytan Wirtheim, director of both the Beilinson and Sharon campuses of Rabin Medical Center, stated, "The war underscored the necessity for remote medical services. We have observed significant spikes in certain areas, exceeding 50%, such as ophthalmology, genetics, urology, and dermatology.

"We have substantially enhanced the hospital's capacity to offer online medical services encompassing diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up," he concluded.

Clalit Health Services CEO Eli Cohen described the establishment of Beilinson NEXT as being "based on the understanding that hospitals are no longer merely physical locations for treatment.

"Our patient relationships are tailored to evolving needs and can be accessed through various means," he explained. "Today's patients prefer receiving medical services at their convenience - be it at home, on the go, or as part of their daily routine."

The virtual hospital operates alongside traditional medical services, providing a convenient, available, and accessible medical solution without requiring patients to visit the hospital physically.

New services will include a large variety of medical specializations

Services offered online include expert consultations across various specialties like oncology, hemato-oncology, hematology, genetics, ophthalmology, dermatology, neurology, obstetrics, and kidney transplants.

Additionally, unique clinics requiring multidisciplinary treatment are provided through consultation and support.

Other services encompass health professions such as clinical nutrition, physical therapy, speech rehabilitation, legal counsel, offered through individual and group online sessions.

Patients can also partake in diverse training programs covering wound healing, diabetes management, heart failure, Crohn's disease, geriatrics, and dementia.

Moreover, pregnant women can access home ultrasounds for fetal monitoring, while patients with heart failure can utilize smart sensors transmitting real-time data to physicians for continuous monitoring, ensuring patient stability.

The offered services are accessible to members of all health service companies via referral and Form 17 at no additional cost.