Hostage talks move forward, IDF strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon

Demonstrators protest calling for the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip outside Hakirya Base in Tel Aviv, April 1, 2024. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Progress has been made in discussions in Cairo on a truce in the Gaza conflict and there is agreement on the basic points between all parties involved, Egypt's Al-Qahera News state-affiliated TV channel said early on Monday, citing a senior Egyptian source.

On Sunday, both Israel and Hamas sent teams to Egypt for fresh talks on a potential ceasefire in the six-month conflict.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas and none of the parties to the Cairo talks has confirmed the Al-Qahera news report.

Finalizing the agreement

According to Al-Qahera, Hamas and Qatar's delegations left Cairo and will return within two days to agree on the terms of the final agreement, while the Israeli and the US delegations will leave the Egyptian capital within a few hours. It added that consultations were ongoing during the next 48 hours.