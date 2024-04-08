Pop-up gaming store launches in northern Israel despite security tensions

Super Mario, Pikachu, and Zelda will be making an appearance at the Sha'ar Hatzafon Mall in Kiryat Ata.

They will, of course, be part of a new pop-up gaming store set to open this week and not magically coming to life.

The "Gaming Store," a novel concept by TorGaming, the official importer of Nintendo and 16 other gaming brands, is set to launch on Tuesday. With an investment of hundreds of thousands of shekels, the store will bring together Nintendo's extensive range of games and gaming merchandise. Additionally, visitors can enjoy experiential gaming stations to play various games. Two gamers hold video game controllers. (credit: PXFUEL)

'Perfect time and place to open in the north'

The store, covering an area of 122 square meters, will offer visitors the assistance of a team of gaming experts. Fans of Mario, Pokemon, Zelda, and other gaming icons will find a wide array of merchandise from the gaming world.

"This is the perfect time and place for us to open the Gaming Store here in the north, providing the residents with the largest variety of gaming products ever seen in this area," explained Robi Ovadia, the director of gaming at TorGaming.

"The opening of the Gaming Store, along with the recent addition of the Lego store a few months ago, is a key part of our strategy to offer a diverse range of experiences for families and establish Sha'ar Hatzafon Mall as a comprehensive entertainment hub," said Sha'ar Hatzafon CEO Dotan Shalom.