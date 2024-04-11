For four decades the international makeup brand M.A.C has been breaking conventions and working to create constant innovation and uniqueness in the field of makeup art, and it does not intend to stop in the decades to come.

Meet the new Studio Fix: STUDIO FIX FLUID SPF 15 24HR MATTE FOUNDATION + OIL CONTROL, our best-known and best-selling make-up with a natural matte finish and buildable coverage that lasts up to 24 hours, now in a new version with an innovative and improved formula.

Don't worry, we have kept all the beloved benefits in the original and light formula with a matte finish, which provides moisture and neutralizes grease and shine. The new make-up is resistant to water, moisture and sweat, has medium to full buildable coverage, does not collapse or sink into wrinkles, does not fade or change its color and does not crumble or sink into pores. It also has SPF15 for broad-spectrum protection against UV rays and is suitable for sensitive skin.

So what's new?

New matte finish thanks to a unique technology - NEW Pro Fluid TechnologyTM moving with the skin for easy and comfortable application and creating a natural look.

New formula - enriched with 87% skincare ingredients that love the skin, including sugar algae extract to balance the shine and fat in the skin, red algae extract and hyaluronic acid that nourishes the skin with immediate and long-term moisture.

A new built-in pump that allows you to precisely apply the perfect amount required for the desired coverage and avoid a "cakey" look.

Recyclable glass bottle with sustainability in mind

New shades - now with 71 shades! In the widest range available in Israel and suitable for all skin tones and textures.

As a brand whose expertise in makeup artistry begins with the training and knowledge of thousands of makeup artists around the world, we let leading makeup artists and consumers test the new formula.

Here is their opinion:

98% said the new make-up blends and integrates easily on the skin.

94% said they found a make-up shade that matches their skin tone exactly, and it stays that way throughout the day.

91% said that after using it, the skin looks natural.