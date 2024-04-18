Hostage families ask Histadrut head to call strike for hostages

Family members of hostages held by Hamas sent on Thursday a letter to Histadrut labor federation chair Arnon Bar-David, asking him to call for a strike that would shut down Israel's economy and apply "any pressure possible" to return the hostages.

The hostage families also announced that they intended to gather outside the Histadrut Thursday evening to call for the release of the hostages and invited Bar-David to join them.

A letter signed by over 100 family members

"We, families of the hostages signed below, turned to you, Mr Arnon Bar-David, because the negotiations are stuck, and this may cost the hostages in Hamas captivity their lives," reads the letter, signed by over 100 family members.

Arnon Ben Dor, Chairman of the Histadrut, speaks at a press conference attended by heads from the Israeli commerce sector attend a press conference at the Histadrut Union in Tel Aviv on March 27, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The families signed do not see themselves as belonging to any particular political "side" but turned to Bar-David from "the basic desire to save our loved ones from horrible torture, abandonment, and death."

"Unfortunately, the Israeli government has failed thus far to bring back all the hostages," said the families. "Mr. Chairman, you fill a very important and strategic role in the state of Israel, and as such, we believe that it is in your responsibility and ability to advance the release of the hostages in Hamas captivity."