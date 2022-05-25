The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Arnon Bar-David reelected Histadrut chief

Bar-David defeated former Histadrut chief Ofer Eini, with 78% of the vote. The vote was an even bigger victory than former Histadrut chief Avi Nissenkorn’s 62.5%-37.5% victory.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MAY 25, 2022 17:52
Histadrut labor federation chairman Arnon Bar-David addresses a press conference, March 10, 2020 (photo credit: HISTADRUT SPOKESPERSON)
Histadrut labor federation chairman Arnon Bar-David addresses a press conference, March 10, 2020
(photo credit: HISTADRUT SPOKESPERSON)

The workers of the Histadrut Labor Federation reelected Arnon Bar-David by a landslide on Tuesday as the chairman of the powerful Israeli umbrella organization of labor unions.

Bar-David defeated former Histadrut chief Ofer Eini, with 78% of the vote. The vote was an even bigger victory than former Histadrut chief Avi Nissenkorn’s 62.5%-37.5% victory over then-MK Shelly Yacimovich in the last Histadrut race.

Incumbents have won every Histadrut leadership race since 1994.

More than 250,000 union members of some 600,000 eligible voters in 2,000 polling stations across the country cast ballots in the election that was held digitally, a 42.3% turnout.

Bar-David called the victory a vote of confidence from the workers.

“The workers in Israel said in a loud voice that they want leadership that is courageous, responsible, statesmanlike, honest and clean,” he said in his victory speech on Tuesday night.

The workers in Israel said in a loud voice that they want leadership that is courageous, responsible, statesmanlike, honest and clean

Arnon Bar-David

Election race disputes 

The race featured plenty of mudslinging and even a libel lawsuit. Eini accused Bar-David of cooperating too much with the government and compromising too much on the level of the increase of the minimum wage, which is gradually being raised to NIS 6,000.

Bar-David lashed out at Eini for “crossing the lines” and advising corporations against workers.He said that “unlike others,” he has served the workers for 30 years and never crossed lines to advise corporations against them.

“Today is a holiday for the workers of the State of Israel and a demonstration of the democracy in the Histadrut,” Ben-David said after he voted at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital. “This election is about ideology, and I am completely convinced that I will once again receive the trust of the voters to continue moving them forward.”



Tags Israel Histadrut Union
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
2

Ukrainian troops, not commanders, surrender at Azovstal

A convoy of pro-Russian troops is seen before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine, May 16, 2022.
3

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
4

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
5

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by