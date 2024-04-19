Shufersal delivery center suffers malfunction before Passover

Shufersal, Israel’s largest supermarket chain, canceled deliveries of customers without prior notice due to a malfunction in its delivery center earlier this week, according to Israeli media reports.

In addition to outright cancellations, Israeli media noted, citing customers, instances of severe delays with some clients stating they received their order in the middle of the night.

Amid preparations for the upcoming Passover, the malfunction comes at a particularly inopportune time.

Company says it will give NIS 50 compensation

Shufersal Deal branch in Jerusalem, May 16, 2012 (credit: URI LENZ/FLASH 90)

In a message sent out to customers, Shufersal online stated, “Dear customers, due to a temporary program glitch, unfortunately, we have to cancel your order tonight.”

“We recommend that you contact any of the Shufersal branches near your place of residence and give you a NIS 50 coupon for your purchase. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding,” the supermarket added.

According to Israeli media, Shufersal Online later released a statement that read, "In light of the growing demand and due to a specific technical fault in one of Shufersal Online's automatic delivery centers, there are delays and disruptions in the delivery of some orders. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and are working to ensure that the deliveries arrive as soon as possible.”