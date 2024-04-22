From captivity to triumph, facing modern adversity - opinion

This year, as we celebrate Passover and recount the story of our collective journey from slavery to freedom, the holiday takes on a deep and meaningful significance.

The story of Passover recalls our nation’s exodus from Egypt, a tale of freedom from oppression. We are called to immerse ourselves in the experiences of our ancestors, to feel their pain and rejoice in their triumphs. This year, like no other, we know too well the horrors of captivity. Our nation’s wound is open, and the trauma has not passed.

One hundred and thirty-three of our brothers and sisters remain in captivity in Gaza, subjected to unimaginable suffering at the hands of the forces of true evil. These innocent individuals – grandparents, parents, children, babies – have been torn from their homes, from their families, and from their lives and held against their will in a cruel and barbaric grip that is unimaginable in today’s world.

We are committed to securing the release of every single one of our people held hostage. We will not stop fighting until they are all back home.

From the black Saturday of October 7, a day so sadistic and horrific that it will remain forever etched in all our memories, our brave and heroic soldiers fought for our collective freedoms on the literal front lines of humanity, leaving behind their loved ones to defend our nation.

Each and every soldier continues to serve with pride and commitment, in the knowledge that they are not only fighting for our Jewish family but that they are fighting a just and moral war, a war that we cannot and must not lose. While some of our soldiers have returned home, we continue to pray for those still in action and for the recovery of all our wounded soldiers.

Defending the homeland

Image of two Knesset members 21/04/2024 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The Passover Haggadah tells us that in every generation, our enemies will rise up and attempt to destroy us. It also reminds us that in every generation, we will see the miracle of God’s hand as he saves his people.

We witnessed one such miracle on Saturday, April 13, when 99% of the 300 plus ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and suicide drones launched by Iran’s ayatollahs, aimed at maiming and murdering as many of our innocent citizens as possible, were intercepted. If our defense system had failed, the result would have been very different, with many casualties. This is an outstanding achievement for which we must be truly grateful.

This year, more than ever, we know that we are blessed to be in our homeland and be able to defend ourselves by ourselves. Despite the steep challenges we face, we have never been more determined to defeat the forces of evil. We stand unwavering against the ruthless grip of the terrorist group Hamas, and we continue in our determination to confront with force the threats on our northern border posed by Hezbollah.

Most significantly, we will ensure we respond decisively and firmly to the assault by the Islamic Republic of Iran. There is no doubt that we must send them a clear and unequivocal message that aggression against our nation will be met with significant consequences.

History has proven that we are resilient people, and notwithstanding persecutions, pogroms, and exile, we have bounced back against all the odds. Where other nations have fallen, we remain standing. We are stronger than we have ever been and unwavering in our resolve in the face of adversity.

As we gather around the Seder table this year, may we draw comfort from our shared traditions and find strength in our unity as a nation. We are the people of Israel; we will overcome, and we will emerge victorious.

The writer, a Likud MK, sits on the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, as well as the Subcommittee for Intelligence and Secret Services. He is a former ambassador to the United Nations.