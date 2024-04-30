Maccabi World head to US colleges: Stop antisemitism now!

Michael Siegel, president of Maccabi World Union, the largest Jewish movement in the world, in an open letter recently addressed all administrators and board members of universities and colleges in the US and called on them to act immediately to stop the antisemitism and anti-Israeli sentiment on campuses, which includes physical and mental intimidation and calls for the annihilation of the State of Israel.

"Maccabi World Union Movement respects freedom of expression but will not be able to remain silent in the face of manifestations of hatred on campuses. We respect the right to assemble but not with displays of violence such as blocking access to students and lecturers to classrooms and laboratories. The leadership of the movement demands, in the name of democracy, to stop the virulent antisemitic activity before this phenomenon turns violent," the letter reads.

Maccabi, which represents approximately 450,000 members in 70 countries and which holds values such as fair play, teamwork, and cooperation between athletes of all races and religions - further emphasizes that especially recently, about 90 days before the opening of the Paris Olympics, there is an urgent obligation to immediately demand stopping the antisemitic and anti-Israeli activity that has been growing rapidly in recent weeks on US campuses.