Elbit Systems secures contract worth around $50 million for new air defense system

Elbit Systems announced on Tuesday it secured a roughly $50 million contract for its new air defense system, "Red Sky", from an international customer.

The contract that was signed between Elbit will span for two years.

The system, the Tactical Very Short-range Air Defense (VSHORAD) system, combines soft-kill and hard-kill capabilities, including the Redrone electronic warfare solution.

Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land, highlighted the systems affordability and effectiveness in safeguarding borders and strategic assets. Elbit's TORCH-X Fire application from their C4I system. (credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)

State-of-the-art solution

In a statement, he claimed that "the Red Sky system represents a state-of-the-art solution that addresses the urgent need to defend borders and secure strategic assets against a wide array of aerial threats at an affordable cost.

This new defense solution was created based on close collaboration between Elbit Systems' divisions, utilizing existing Elbit Systems building blocks and integrating them into a comprehensive new solution with new anti-aircraft missiles and advanced soft-kill defense mechanisms.”

Elbit Systems, a top player in defense technology worldwide, has a workforce of roughly 19,000 and recorded revenues nearing $6.0 billion in 2023.

Australia recently closed on a significant deal with Elbit Systems, in response to its strategic competition with China.

Under the agreement, Elbit will provide essential components for Australia's 129 new Redback APCs. These armored personnel carriers will feature turrets armed with 30 mm cannons and a spur arrow defense system akin to the Iron Dome.