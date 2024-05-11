Sanhedria: living in the Great Council’s long shadow

Along the northern reaches of Jerusalem sits the relatively tranquil neighborhood of Sanhedria, exuding an aura of historical significance and religious reverence.

The neighborhood is named after the 70 members of the Sanhedrin. Tradition holds that their tombs are located in a burial cave within the precincts of the Sanhedrin Garden on the outskirts of the neighborhood.

Sanhedria lies to the east of the Golda Meir Highway and adjacent to the Ramat Eshkol neighborhood, Shmuel Hanavi, Ma’alot Dafna, and the Sanhedria Cemetery.

Steeped in Jewish history

Sanhedria derives its name from the Tombs of the Sanhedrin, an ancient underground complex of rock-cut tombs believed to be the final resting place of the esteemed members of the Sanhedrin, the Jewish supreme court and a revered site steeped in religious lore and historical intrigue. Constructed in the 1st century CE, this underground complex is adorned with elaborate carvings and symmetrical design. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Constructed in the first century CE, this underground complex is adorned with elaborate carvings and symmetrical design and serves as a testament to the ancient roots of Jewish civilization in the area.

Pilgrims and visitors flock to this sacred site, offering prayers and paying homage to the esteemed members of the Sanhedrin who once walked the hallowed grounds.

Within the tomb lie four burial chambers across two levels.

The primary chamber, positioned just beyond the entrance, features 13 arched loculi (burial niches) organized on two tiers, stacked atop one another, with arcosolia dividing the niches into pairs. Each niche measures 50 centimeters (20 inches) by 60 centimeters (24 inches).

An additional nine burial niches are situated in a secondary chamber adjacent to the first, with an additional 10 to 12 niches located below ground level in a chamber on the second tier.

A fourth chamber on a third level stands as an independent entity, featuring its own entryway.

Although the arrangement of burial niches varies in each chamber, symmetry guides the design of each. In total, the tomb houses 63 burial niches, alongside several cubicles and niches designated for bone collection. Stone ossuaries were also discovered in rock-cut vaults within the complex.

In the 1950s, the city municipality planted pine trees around the tombs, which lie close to several other 1st- and 2nd-century rock-cut tombs, and created a public garden called Sanhedrin Park.

Today, a neighborhood

The neighborhood’s history can be traced back to the pre-1967 era when it stood as a frontier settlement adjacent to the Jordanian border. Initially dominated by privately owned Jewish agricultural plots, Sanhedria underwent significant transformation following the Six Day War. The construction of new housing units attracted a wave of newcomers from the religious community.

Over the years, Sanhedria has witnessed a steady influx of residents, contributing to its vibrant and dynamic ambiance. The establishment of new neighborhoods in the vicinity, coupled with infrastructural developments, has spurred growth and prosperity within the community.

The population of around 11,000 includes 5,000 children under the age of 18, and the voices of the young drift throughout the streets. Two major parks – Igloo Park and Sanhedrin Park – allow plenty of room for leisurely strolls, picnics, or for children to run around and play.

Throughout its evolution, Sanhedria has been home to a diverse array of residents, reflecting the multifaceted tapestry of Israeli society. In its early years, the neighborhood comprised haredi, National Religious, and secular Jewish families. However, in contemporary times, the majority of residents identify as haredi, encompassing various subgroups such as Hassidim, Lithuanian Jews, and Sephardim.

Despite the passage of time, Sanhedria remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving its rich heritage and traditions. Efforts to maintain the sanctity of the Tombs of the Sanhedrin have been ongoing, with initiatives aimed at combating vandalism and restoring the site to its former glory. Civilian volunteers have played a crucial role in these endeavors, demonstrating a collective dedication to honoring the legacy of the past.

As Sanhedria moves forward, it holds on to its past and values with respect. With its history, community, and spiritual importance, Sanhedria reflects Jerusalem’s enduring legacy, where past and present come together.■