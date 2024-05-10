Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem spotlights women's courage on October 7th

A powerful exhibition featuring the personal testimonies of 25 brave women who experienced the horrors of October 7th is launching at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem in the presence of the President of the State of Israel.

Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem is launching a first-of-its-kind exhibition called "06:29- From Darkness to Light", featuring personal testimonies of the horrific events of October 7th. The exhibition’s producer, Malki Shem Tov, is the father of Omer Shem Tov, who has been held captive in Gaza for over 200 days.

The exhibition is aimed at taking visitors through the agonizing events experienced by the hundreds of people who fell victim to the Hamas attack, hiding in shelters for hours, and the ones whom Hamas terrorists brutally murdered. Two mobile shelters were created for this exhibition, taking visitors through the moments of fear civilians endured while hiding from terrorists and rockets. Visitors will then continue to 25 personal testimonies from brave women with harrowing stories.

The exhibition will feature 25 virtual video testimonies in Hebrew and English, filmed and produced by producer Noam Shalev. The firsthand testimonies are by women who experienced the atrocities of October 7th. Women who were injured, fought terrorists, saved the lives of wounded civilians and soldiers, were taken hostage, lost their husbands, lost their loved ones, or had a family member taken captive by Hamas. President Isaac Herzog at the Museum of Tolerance, May 9, 2024. (credit: Guy Sidi)

The women featured

Among the women: Noam Ben David, who was seriously injured at the Nova festival; Ricarda Louk, mother of the late Shani Louk, who was murdered at the Nova festival; Avital Schindler, whose husband was seriously injured by Hamas terrorists who broke into their home in Kibbutz Kerem Shalom; Miriam Beit Talmi, a Holocaust survivor from Kibbutz Zikim who was rescued under fire; Chen Almog Goldstein from Kfar Gaza, who was taken captive into Gaza with her children after her daughter and husband were murdered in their home; Mali Shoshana, the commander of the Sderot Police Station on that Saturday; Tal Hayon, a nurse in Soroka Hospital who treated hundreds of wounded civilians and soldiers on that day; Lt. Col. Or Ben Yehuda, commander of the Karakal battalion on the Egyptian border who fought against dozens of terrorists in the Gaza Envelope; Linor Attias, a United Hatzalah medic, among others.

In the last part of the exhibition, a series of clips shot by producer Kobi Sit will present the solidarity of the Israeli public who came together on October 7th and the months following. Each clip was created to ignite a light of hope in the darkness and remind us that even in the most difficult times, there is good in the world.

This exhibition is an important addition to the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem's overall narrative, which aims to highlight bravery, unity, and heroism alongside the deep sorrow of October 7th and the war that followed.

Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel, said, "For far too many months, weeks, and days, the light has been blocked by the dark shadows of a cloudy sky. And even though the sun seems to keep shining, we wake up to this cruel darkness each morning, which stays with us throughout the day. In this harsh reality, this important exhibition in the Museum of Tolerance brings such a precious and important voice that must be heard loud and clear.”

Yoni Riss, CEO of the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, added, "The testimonies presented in the exhibition are a winning proof of the strength the citizens demonstrated on October 7th. Alongside the great darkness, the shock, and the sorrow, the great light of Israeli society has been revealed. The volunteers, the fighters, the rescue teams, and the defense forces rallied and demonstrated solidarity, which gave us hope for the future. With courage and kindness, the Israelis and the Jewish people found the strength to rebuild, rise, contribute, help, lend a hand, and not give in to evil. The endless giving that will build a better future here grows out of the pain and grief.”