Fires rage in Northern Israel after Hezbollah barrage from Lebanon

Following several heavy barrages from Lebanon on Friday afternoon, fires erupted in Northern Israel, according to Israeli media.

The heavy rocket barrages caused the fire, which is still raging at this hour, with the arrival of Shabbat. Firefighters have not yet brought the blaze under control.

Kiryat Shmona after Hezbollah's recent rocket barrage. pic.twitter.com/Y4lfRgnJJ5 — War Watch (@WarWatchs) May 10, 2024

The fire broke out mainly in the wooded area and in the dry vegetation on a high ridge. Due to the heat and dryness that prevailed today, the fire ignited quickly and spread. Israeli security forces at the scene where a rocket fired from Lebanon into Northern Israel hit the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, May 5, 2024 (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

Extinguishing the fire during these hours is particularly difficult due to the mountainous terrain's darkness and route. The abundant vegetation that grows during the rainy winter adds to the high risk of fires following the fall of rockets or interceptor parts.

The fires in the forests of Kiryat Shmona are expanding. pic.twitter.com/QvG4iIlTQf — War Watch (@WarWatchs) May 10, 2024

A week ago, Walla reported on the concern raised by the standby unit in Kibbutz Yaraon about the expected fires and the difficulty of dealing with them because the firefighters do not have permission to reach the fence's settlements.

The Kiryat Shmona municipality spokeswoman updated this evening that five alarms were activated in the city before Shabbat after dozens of rockets were fired at the city.

"At this stage, we know of several hits in the city. Much damage was caused to property and infrastructure, as well as vehicles. No injuries have been reported. The instructions for the residents of Kiryat Shmona who remained in the city are to stay in shelters and protected areas until further notice."

IDF targets Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

In response to the damage, the IDF struck Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon.

Fighter jets destroyed five military buildings alongside another military position used by Hezbollah, from which launches were made to the north of the country.