Kiryat Shmona mayor: Tel Aviv protests will be child's play to what we're planning soon

The mayor of Kiryat Shmona, Avichai Stern, expressed outrage after a barrage of dozens of rockets hit his city on Sunday, warning that residents of the north would make the anti-government protests in Tel Aviv look like "child's play" if the government didn't act soon.

"Those who have been talking about a cease-fire and an agreement between Israel and Hezbollah in recent days received a crushing answer today about the value of talks and agreements with terrorist organizations," said Stern.

"The latest barrage launched in the afternoon towards Kiryat Shmona caused great damage and direct hits on destroyed houses. Imagine what would happen if there were families with children in those houses," added the mayor. "For us to stop seeing things like this, I call on the Israeli government to start doing what is good for the Jews and not what the Gentiles want. Anyone who thinks that the residents of Kiryat Shmona will return to the city to be sitting ducks is seriously mistaken."

"If there is no clear decision, the Kaplan Street protests will be child's play compared to what we are planning soon," warned Stern.

At least two people were wounded after Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets toward Kiryat Shmona on Sunday, with several of the rockets hitting buildings and vehicles throughout the city. Israeli security forces at the scene where a rocket fired from Lebanon into Northern Israel hit the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, May 5, 2024 (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

Organizations representing residents of northern Israel issued a joint statement on Sunday, expressing concerns about a ceasefire agreement reportedly being discussed between Hezbollah and Israel.

"In recent days, reports have been coming in that a political arrangement is being formulated to end the activity on the northern front, without guaranteeing a real change in the security reality in the north," said the organizations, stressing that the reported outline violates both UN Security Resolution 1701 and of the government's resolution to evacuate residents of the north.

The organizations issued three demands: a change in the security situation and the removal of the threat on the border, an end to decisions being made over citizens' heads, and for all local leaders to unite and work to represent all the residents of the cities, local councils, and regional councils.

Moshe Davidovitz, the head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and chairman of the Line of Confrontation Forum, warned that "there is a complete disregard for human life here."

"Some of the residents have already lost hope and will not return, the businesses have collapsed, and they are groaning under the burden of the debts that are accumulating," said Davidovitz.

"It is the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day in the State of Israel, and I am calling on the Israeli government to act with a determined and clear plan in the north!" added the regional council head, warning of "the loss of trust, the uncertainty, and the feeling of insecurity" among the public.

Gabi Naaman, head of the Shlomi local council, added that "whoever thought that an arrangement could be reached with Hezbollah is wrong and misleading. The IDF must take significant action and drive Hezbollah away."

"Talk to them in their language and keep them away from the fence. The sooner the better. It is necessary to do this as soon as possible because we want to start the next school year here. The settlement and agreement with Hezbollah mean one thing: strengthening Hezbollah and leaving the residents of the north to the invasion of Nasrallah's killers and the events of October 7 will be small compared to what these human monsters want to do to us," added Naaman.

France working to deescalate situation between Hezbollah and Israel

In recent days, Lebanese and Israeli media have reported that France has presented a proposal to Lebanon and Israel which would aim to lead to an end of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Part of the proposed deal would include negotiations to settle disputes concerning several locations along the Lebanese-Israeli border, as well as a commitment by Hezbollah to withdraw a few kilometers away from the border, according to the reports.

Last week, French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné visited Lebanon and Israel to discuss the efforts to deescalate the situation.

On Friday, the speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri told Asharq Al-Awsat that he would respond to France's proposal over the weekend, saying that the proposal included "some acceptable points and others that were not and must be amended."

Berri added that the proposal had been written in English instead of in French, "which came as a surprise." A source from the Hezbollah and Amal movements told Asharq Al-Awsat that Berri's position concerning the French proposal has received "unconditional" support from Hezbollah and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.