Rocket sirens sound across northern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 5, 2024 13:52

A 65-year-old man was slightly wounded by shrapnel in the rocket barrage that was fired earlier at Kiryat Shmona. The MDA team that was called to the scene gave him medical treatment.

Rocket sirens sounded across northern Israel Sunday early afternoon, with a direct hit to a building in the city of Kiryat Shmona reported. 

According to Israeli media, citing Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated al-Mayadeen news agency, over 30 missiles were launched from Lebanon toward the Galilee.

The places impacted in addition to Kiryat Shmona were Misgav Am, Margaliot, Tel Hai, Beit Hillel, Hagoshrim, and Dafna. 

Overnight between Saturday and Sunday, Israel Air Force fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon, including a military structure in the area of El-Khiam and an observation post in the area of Matmoura.

Furthermore, IDF artillery targeted terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Nakoura and Halta in southern Lebanon. 

This is a developing story. 



