Masa Israel Journey to mark Remembrance Day with 5,000 attendees

Masa Israel Journey, a leader in global Jewish and Israel-focused programming, is set to solemnly commemorate Remembrance Day with a ceremony at Yad L’Shiryon in Latrun, Israel on Sunday.

The ceremony is expected to bring together over 5,000 attendees and countless viewers worldwide, making the event the largest English-language ceremony of its kind, dedicated to honoring the fallen soldiers of Israel and victims of terror. 2023 Masa Israel Journey Remembrance Day Ceremony (Credit: Masa)

This year’s observance of Remembrance Day holds particular significance amidst profound grief and shock following the October 7 Massacre, ongoing conflict, and a concerning surge in global Antisemitism. Under the resonant theme “We Are One,” the ceremony aims to serve as a powerful reminder of the mourning of Jews worldwide, and the resilience needed to rebuild and nurture hope.

Stories of valor and sacrifice were set to be shared during the ceremony, highlighting fallen Masa alumni such Staff-Sergeant Omer Balva, an American-born IDF soldier in the Nahal Brigade, who was killed on the northern border from Hezbollah fire, and Sergeant Rose Lubin, a Border Police officer from Atlanta, Georgia, who was killed in a stabbing attack in east Jerusalem. Rose fought and defended Kibbutz Sa'ad on October 7. Omer's father, Eyal, will read the Kaddish prayer on behalf of the bereaved families.

Family members of Nathan Leor Hai, originally from France, who was tragically killed on October 7, have been invited to light a commemorative torch during the ceremony, that will also see the participation of many bereaved families and representatives from the Israeli government and Knesset.

The ceremony is also set to pay tribute to Captain Denis Krokhmalov-Veksler, Dr. Daniel Levy, Lucy, Maia and Rina Dee Z"L, and the victims of the terror attack in the Amia, Jewish Center in Argentina. 2023 Masa Israel Journey Remembrance Day Ceremony (Credit: Masa)

Additionally, the program includes a mass prayer for the safe return of the hostages, including Andrei Kozlov, a Masa alum from Russia who remains captive in Gaza after being kidnapped at the Nova music festival.

Among the distinguished guests that are set to be present at the event are government representatives such as Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, and Cabinet Secretary of the Government of Israel, Yossi Fuchs, alongside prominent Jewish leaders like Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Major General (res.) Doron Almog, Acting CEO of Masa Israel Journey, Yael Sahar Rubinstein, Senior VP of Global Operations & Director General of JFNA Israel, Rebecca Caspi and CEO and Director General of The Jewish Agency for Israel, Amira Ahronoviz, alongside Masa Fellows and alumni.

The ceremony will be broadcast on the Jerusalem Post website.

“We Are One people, wherever we are,” emphasized Yael Sahar Rubinstein.

“Our Remembrance Day is essential to Israel and the Jewish people,” she added. “This ceremony is for us to focus on the heroes, cherish the world they left behind, and try to be worthy of their sacrifice. May their memory be a blessing”.

Major General (Res.) Doron Almog added, “We will remember the fallen of Israel's battles with respect, pain, longing, and gratitude.”

Masa Israel Journey, founded in 2004 by The Jewish Agency and the government of Israel, has provided over 200,000 young people from more than 60 countries with immersive, long-term educational experiences in Israeli society, culture, politics, and history.