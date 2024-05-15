Protest held by Arab Israelis, left-wing activists on Nakba anniversary at Tel Aviv University

A demonstration marking the 76th anniversary of the Nakba was held outside the Tel Aviv University (TAU) campus on Wednesday amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

The protesters were comprised of Israeli Arabs and Israeli left-wing activists.

According to an official response from TAU to the protest, the institution's students from the left-wing Hadash party filed a request to the police for permission to hold a quiet demonstration outside the campus. The police approved the request but said they could do it if they abstained from waving flags.

Watermelons at the protest

While demonstrators were barred from bringing Palestinian flags, photos taken at the protest saw activists carrying paper cutouts of watermelons, which has received popular attention on social media with the watermelon emoji symbolizing solidarity with Palestinians.

Video documentation of the protest saw people waving signs saying, "The Nakba is ongoing." Arab-Israelis and Israeli left-wing activist students, attend a rally marking the Nakba anniversary at the Tel Aviv University on May 15, 2024. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

"According to the law of the state of Israel, all citizens, Jews, and Arabs, left and right, have the right to demonstrate," Tel Aviv University said in its statement. "At the same time, it must be emphasized that we are in the midst of a war in which the TAU community has lost dozens of its members.

"We call upon protestors on all sides to show responsibility and restraint and respect the restrictions and rules set by the police."