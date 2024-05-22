Coalition promotes bill to deem settlements in the Hebron area part of the Negev

Israel's coalition on Wednesday advanced a bill proposal by Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech to make Israeli settlements in the Hebron area eligible for benefits that residents of the Negev receive.

At issue is a bill from 1991 that formed the Negev Development Authority, which is part of the Ministry of the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience. The law defines the Negev as the area south of a certain geographical line that crosses Israel in the Beit Guvrin area. However, this line does not include the West Bank, which according to Israeli law is not a part of Israel. Son Har-Melech argued that the line should not discriminate against residents of the West Bank who live south of the same line, which crosses the West Bank at approximately Kiryat Arba and includes the southern Mount Hebron area.

Opposition slams bill

The bill raised an outcry in the opposition, which Knesset members argued was an attempt to de-facto draw funds away from the Negev to settlements that are not officially part of Israel and was part of a larger effort to de-facto annex the West Bank.

MK Limor Son Har Melech discussion in the Israeli parliament on the TV-show ''Shtula'' (Double agent), airing on Israeli TV, November 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The law faced a preliminary vote in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday after approval by the Ministerial Committee on Legislation on Sunday. Yesh Atid announced on Wednesday that in response to the coalition's insistence on advancing the bill, they would filibuster every bill proposal in the plenum on Wednesday in order to delay proceedings as long as possible.

Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience Yizhak Wasserlauf said during the plenum debate that the bill was merely "declaratory," as the settlements in question already received the benefits in question since they are considered "threatened."