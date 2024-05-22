'These young people making aliyah are not alone': Young olim explore IDF opportunities

As hundreds of Jewish immigrants from various countries make aliyah, Nefesh B’ Nefesh has partnered with the Jewish Agency, Merage Foundation Israel, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, and the IDF’s Meitav unit to host the “Olim Al Madim” Fair to support these new olim between 16 and 22 with their mandatory enlistment to the IDF.

At the fair, Meitav, the IDF unit responsible for supervising new soldiers, established a mobile recruitment office with multiple stations set up for attendees to submit relevant enrollment documents and receive information on recruitment and placement options, psychological evaluation exams, Hebrew proficiency tests, military service conditions, academic degree track options, and more.

Additionally, representatives from the FIDF-Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program, “Wings,” the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Ministry of Construction and Housing, and the IDF Human Resources Department met with participants to answer any questions they might have in preparation for their army service.

Over ten IDF units, including Paratroopers, Golani, Nahal, Maglan, Combat Engineering Corps, Border Defense Police, Artillery Corps, and the Home Front Command, presented the roles within each of the units and the criteria for enlistment.

Officials praise olim who serve in the IDF

"I salute and thank the young Olim who will soon become soldiers and serve in the IDF,” said Aliyah and Integration Minister, MK Ofir Sofer. IDF lone soldiers 521 (credit: Marc Israel Sellem)

“You left your homes and families in far-off countries and will now enlist and defend the State of Israel, out of firm belief in the fulfillment of the Zionist dream, while our country is at war in Gaza and up North. While Israel is expected to face many challenges, you have chosen to take an active part and play an important role here,” Sofer said.

Sofer concluded by promising to support these olim throughout their IDF service.

“It was a privilege for us to host on our campus these hundreds of young, inspiring Olim as they embark on their journey to serve and protect our homeland,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh.

Nefesh B’ Nefesh is a non-profit designed to support those who immigrate to Israel by minimizing financial, professional, logistical, and social obstacles.

“These young people making Aliyah are not alone. We all make an effort to embrace them,” said Yaron Shavit, Deputy Chair of The Jewish Agency for Israel.

“For me, this exciting event with the hundreds of Olim enlisting in the IDF is a double closing of the circle - as the deputy chair of The Jewish Agency that supports these Olim, and also as a host family for two lone soldier Olim who have become members of our family. Like their brothers and sisters - they became members of our Israeli nuclear family,” he added.