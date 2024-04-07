From defense to offense: IDF prepares for action on northern front

The IDF's Northern Command completed another phase in its readiness for war, the IDF reported on Sunday.

These preparations come following the alleged Israeli strikes on Damascus that killed numerous Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Quds Force generals last week, as well as reports that the IDF has withdrawn troops from Khan Yunis in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday.

In recent days, the IDF's Northern Command completed another phase in its readiness for war, which revolved around operational emergency storages for the broad mobilization of IDF soldiers, should the situation require it.

The phase was presented to the commanders in an operational conference led by the Chief of Staff of the Northern Command, Brigadier-General Sagiv Dahan, and the Commanding Officer of the 210th Division, Brigadier-General Zion Ratzon.

Preparation for mobilizing troops in just a few hours

The communications, logistics, and medical personnel of the Technological and Logistics Directorate (J4) maintained the equipment and means in storage. This phase enables the immediate mobilization of reserve forces in case of an emergency and their arrival at the front line in a short time with all equipment required for combat, the IDF noted. IDF soldiers complete another phase in preparedness on the northern border. (credit: SCREENSHOT/IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The military added that commanders of regular and reserve units are prepared to summon and equip all the required soldiers in just a few hours and transport them to the front line for both defensive and offensive missions.

Over the past few months, an in-depth learning process has taken place based on lessons learned from fighting in the Gaza Strip to improve readiness for the day commands are received.