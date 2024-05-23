Israel Bonds honors Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla for contributions to health, support for Israel

Israel Bonds honored Pfizer chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla at its 2024 Medical Conference on Tuesday for his contributions to global health and his support for Israel.

The conference was originally supposed to take place on October 9 but was postponed in light of the October 7th massacre.

Leading doctors, researchers, and prominent figures in the medical and investment communities took part in the conference on Tuesday.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized for the work Pfizer is doing to accelerate the next generation of breakthroughs,” said Bourla. “Advancements in biology and technology are creating a renaissance in human health and we are committed to harnessing this innovation to benefit patients everywhere.” Dr. Andrew M. Hutter, Israel Bonds National and International Chairman of the Board with Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO and Stuart Garawitz, Israel Bonds Vice President of National Sales (credit: ISRAEL BONDS)

Bourla has received several honors from Israeli institutions in recognition of his support for Israel and his contributions to medicine, including his leadership in delivering a vaccine against COVID-19. In 2022, President Isaac Herzog presented Bourla with the Genesis Prize, which honors extraordinary individuals for their outstanding professional achievement, contribution to humanity, and commitment to Jewish values and the State of Israel.

Israel Bonds' near chairman of the board and former Medical Division chair, Dr. Andrew M. Hutter, added that "The Israel Bonds Medical Division provides impactful forums for medical professionals to connect and discuss breakthroughs. It is truly an honor for us to recognize Dr. Bourla's transformative leadership and his contributions to global public health.”

'A steadfast friendship with the State of Israel'

Israel Bonds President and CEO Dani Naveh added as well that "We honor Dr. Bourla for his tremendous contributions to global healthcare and his steadfast friendship with the State of Israel. At a time when Israel is challenged by adversaries who refuse to accept its right to exist, it is imperative we have such great friends like Dr. Bourla.”

After the October 7th massacre, Israel Bonds raised $3 billion worldwide in a special campaign.