IDF considering altering 'Red Alert' system in Gaza border communities

The IDF has, in recent days, been considering adding another type of alarm signal for the towns surrounding Gaza, according to Israeli media.

The new signal, which may be added, would be for terrorist infiltration in addition to the already existing red alert for firing missiles.

"Since the events of October 7, every time an alarm sounds in the neighborhood, the residents think that it is a warning of terrorist infiltration, as was the case on October 7," said an official in the IDF Gaza Division.

Some residents are afraid of infiltration and rush to find a place to hide in their houses due to the possibility of infiltration by terrorists rather than seeking shelter in a safe place to protect themselves against rocket fire.

Separate alarms in the West Bank

"Currently, a separate alarm [for infiltration] is activated only in the settlements in the West Bank. One alarm is a red alert for when missiles are fired, and the other is for when terrorists infiltrate. We are in dialogue with the residents of the Gaza border towns on the issue," the Gaza Division told Israeli media.

According to the IDF, the new warning alert that will be tested is the "terrorist infiltration" alarm.

The IDF estimates that this will allow the residents to get a clear picture of the situation, increasing their ability to defend themselves better.