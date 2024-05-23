Foreign Ministry reprimands Irish, Spanish, Norwegian envoys over Palestinian statehood

The Irish, Spanish and Norwegian Ambassadors were reprimanded Thursday at Israel’s Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem over the decisions by their governments to recognize Palestine as a state.

The ambassadors met with Foreign Ministry Director-General Yaakov Blitshtein and were shown the short video released by the Hostage Families Forum depicting the movement five of the remaining 132 hostages were taken captive during the Hamas-led October 7 attack.

The five young women can be seen, in some cases, with their hands tied behind their backs and with bloodied faces.

Threats of rape

One of the captors appears to be threatening to rape the women.

The Ambassadors from Spain Maria Salomon Perez and Sonya McGuinness of Ireland, were themselves female. Envoys of Ireland, Spain and Norway watch the October 7 horror film released on Wednesday, on May 23, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Norwegian Ambassador, Per Egil Selvaag, had hosted one of 1,200 victims October 7 attack — Vivian Silver — less than one week before she was killed in that attack.