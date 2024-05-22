Jewish, pro-Israel groups: Spain, Ireland Norway rewarding Hamas

Local Jewish and pro-Israel groups asserted that Spain, Ireland, and Norway were rewarding Hamas for the October 7 massacre in Wednesday statements critical of government announcements that the European countries would formally recognize a Palestinian state next week.

Action and Communication on the Middle East (ACOM) said that the move to recognize a "fiction" was Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's "latest ploy" to distract from corruption in his government. Former President of the Jewish Community of Madrid, and co-founder of ACOM and Hispanic Jewish Foundation David Hatchwell Altaras also told The Jerusalem Post that Sanchez was refocusing international media attention to avoid inquiries into scandals with his party and associates.

Sanchez's decision rewards "terrorists who committed an unspeakable massacre and do not want their own state, but the destruction of the only Jewish state," said ACOM. "History must remember the context in which this barbarity has occurred, and the opposition must make it clear that as soon as it comes to power it will reverse the decision on a false state that does not have a single elected or legitimate government, does not have recognized borders, nor with any institutions of any kind that can ensure that it does not become another failed state in the hands of bloodthirsty jihadists."

'Rewarding the October 7 attack'

Hatchwell Altaras said Sanchez "decided unilaterally to reward the October 7th genocidal attack by recognizing a state whose population does not recognize its borders and whose priority number one is to obliterate its neighbors."

"Hamas must not rule any territory any longer and the PA that has supported the genocidal attack has no moral authority to lead a future independent Palestinian state," said Hatchwell Altaras. "Hamas must be defeated, Gaza must be ‘denazified’ of radicalism and the PA must show its bona fide by fundamentally changing its education programs and financial reward system that incite violence in Palestinian society and accept the end of the conflict." A student supporting Hamas holds a Palestinian flag in a rally during an election campaign for the student council at the Birzeit University in the West Bank city of Ramallah April 26, 2016 (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

ACOM warned that the announcement would damage Spain's reputation with other Western democracies and was a simplistic solution to a complicated geopolitical conflict at a time when a Western ally was fighting a defensive war against terrorists and Iran.

Hatchwell Altaras described the decision as not one made by Spain, but of Sanzhez's coalition. ACOM argued that the decision was made against the wishes of the Spanish parliament, as the last time the legislative body was consulted on the matter was a decade ago.

Ireland Israel Alliance Founder and Executive Director Jackie Goodall said in a statement that only seven months after Hamas's October 7 pogrom, Irish political leaders had "decided the reward for Palestinian terrorism should be a State."

The decision was part of a pattern of behavior by Irish leaders in response to October 7, according to Goodall. Government parties had said that the Israeli ambassador was not welcome to party conferences. At the same time, the Israel's embassy had seen threats and security incidents. Irish leaders were fanning the flames of "hate and violence in Irish society as Synagogues had to implement increased security measures and Israelis and Jews were fearful of showing signs of their identity.

"This marks a persistent pattern in the Irish political response to October 7th, from UNWRA’s links with Hamas, to saying Irish-Israeli citizen Emily Hand had been ‘lost and found’, to ongoing efforts by the IDF to rescue the hostages, demonize Israel, and deny Palestinian responsibility for their own terrorism. This latest escalation is not the end, and there will undoubtedly be further provocations to come – until sense returns, or the cord linking Dublin and Jerusalem is finally severed," said Goodall. "Where is the voice of moderation in Irish politics – who will raise the plight of the hostages, who will challenge the rise in antisemitism, who will refuse to support Palestinian terror?"

An Israel solidarity march is set to be held in Dublin on Sunday, in which new Irish Chief Rabbi Yoni Weider will speak on behalf of the local Jewish community.

Med Israel for Fred (MIFF) CEO Conrad Myrland, whose Scandinavian organization has over 14,000 members in Norway, said the decision was a "huge mistake."

"The government has thrown Israel under the bus after 7 October, but Israelis should know that Israel also has many friends in Norway," said Myrland. "We will work to rebuild the relations and bring Norwegian Middle East policy back in touch with reality."

The European Jewish Congress shared on social media novelist Salman Rusdhie's warnings that if there were a Palestinian state, Hamas would make it a "Taliban-like" Iranian client state.

Hatchwell Altaras said that Norway, Spain, and Ireland were "accomplices to the lack of a solution to the conflict."