Calling for partnership: Arab and Jewish youth march together in Israel's South

Hundreds of Arab and Jewish youth in southern Israel took part in a march for unity and solidarity on Thursday, calling for “true partnership” to strengthen the fabric of civil society in the South, support rapid reconstruction, and foster regional prosperity.

The event, organized by AJEEC-NISPED, the Negev Institute, the Scouts organization, Arab schools in Israel, the Neve Midbar Regional Council, and the Education Ministry, aimed to rally against incitement and division while advocating for cooperation and understanding among different communities.

Organizers emphasized that the march was the culmination of continuous collaborative efforts between civil organizations and schools throughout the year to promote common life in the region.

Marching from the Al-Hushla school in Qasr al-Sir to the village’s main boardwalk, where they participated in various activities, musical performances, and discussions centered around unity and recognizing the other, the students painted their handprints on a white cloth as a “sign of hope” and standing united regardless of religion, race or gender, said the organizers.

A march to express the values of the community

“The march is an expression of the values of cooperation and unity in our community,” said Salama Abu Adisan, head of the Neve Midbar Regional Council. “The participation of so many youngsters illustrates our vision for a shared life and the promotion of mutual understanding and respect among all residents of the region.” Hundreds of Arab and Jewish youth in southern Israel took part in a march for unity and solidarity on Thursday. (credit: AJEEC-NISPED the Negev Institute)

Fostering empathy and solidarity during the war

Mika Eshel, 18, a Jewish member of a scout troop, said fostering empathy and solidarity in public discourse was especially important during times of intolerance.

She said for her, the march was a significant step towards this goal, reflecting the collective efforts the students had made throughout the difficult year.

“It is tough and challenging, but I believe that both our actions throughout the year and this march in which many are taking part, is a significant step towards this goal,” said Eshel, who participated in the community year program of the AJEEC-NISPED the Negev Institute.

Salman Abu Arar, the manager of school Scouts in Arab society, underscored the significance of the march in promoting unity and partnership amid rising tensions.

As advocates for unity, the Scouts organization played a crucial role in supporting the initiative, he said.

Organizers Suleiman El Amor and Ilan Amit, co-CEOs of AJEEC-NISPED the Negev Institute, stressed the youth’s understanding that progress can only be achieved together despite the challenges.

“The youth in the South understand that the only way to move forward is together. This march comes to put the solidarity and brotherhood that exists in the South at center stage, despite all the difficulties, the upheavals, the incitement, and the division that come from all sides,” said Amit.