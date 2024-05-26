'I will march for him': Partner of fallen soldier to lead Pride Parade in Jerusalem

Omer Ohana, the widowered partner of IDF veteran Major Sagi Golan, will speak at the Pride and Tolerance Parade in Jerusalem this year.

On Tuesday morning, residents of Jerusalem awoke to billboards with the title "Marching in memory of Major Sagi Golan, who fell in the Battle of Be'eri" next to the Israeli flag and the pride flag. Next to the wording is a picture of Ohana's partner, Sagi Golan, a reserve commander in the Lotar counter-terrorism unit, who fell on October 7 in a battle with Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Be'eri, a week before the planned wedding of Sagi and Omer.

It was announced this morning that Omer Ohana will participate in the Pride and Tolerance parade on Thursday next week. He will give a speech at the closing rally on the main stage of the parade, and will lead thousands of people in a procession through the streets of the city.

The casualty officer refused to speak to Sagi's partner

The late Major Sagi Golan woke up on October 7 in his home in Herzliya next to his partner. As soon as he heard what was happening in the South, Sagi put on his uniform and went with his unit to rescue families who were trapped in Be'eri. After hours of fighting in which he saved many families, he fell in battle.

His partner Omer and him were to be married a week later. The casualty officer who arrived at Sagi's parents' house refused to talk to Ohana and did not recognize him as the partner. Omer refused to accept the situation and set out to fight for recognition as an IDF widower. Omer's fight was successful, and thanks to cooperation with members of the Knesset and activists, the amendment to the Bereaved Families Law was passed, which for the first time recognizes bereaved common-law partners as equals. PARTICIPANTS GATHER for the annual Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Pride and Tolerance Parade in Jerusalem will take place for the 22nd time under the title "BORN TO BE FREE" on May 30 in a format adapted to the spirit of the times, and calling for the return of the hostages. In the closing rally of the parade, the families and relatives of the hostages, bereaved families and communities evacuated from their homes will take part alongside Omer Ohana.

The parade will take place on the traditional route, but the audience will be asked not to play music along the route. Also, the signs and pride flags will be joined by yellow ribbons to signify the fight to the return of the hostages.

Omer Ohana wrote this morning on his Facebook page: "Every year Sagi and I would go to Pride together, he would not miss it. This year he will not march, but I will march in his memory, with his picture. And I invite everyone to march with us in calling for equality in life. It's crazy to march, a year where celebration is unimaginable, our pain is so great, and we are concerned for the hostages. It's hard to march when my friends are still in the reserves, doing everything to protect the country. But I'm marching because I understand that we must also protect the country for the soldiers for when they return. That we have another fight for a better and more equal state. This parade in Jerusalem is not a celebration, it is a protest."

Yonatan Walper, chairman of the Open House in Jerusalem, said this morning that "despite their bereavement and personal pain, Omer and the family of the late Major Sagi Golan chose to fight for an equal and better Israel. It is a brave choice, especially in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel. We are honored that Omer will speak at the closing rally of the Pride and Tolerance Parade in Jerusalem to fulfil Sagi's will to be an equal citizen in our country."

Walper expressed sorrow for the treatment received by Sagi's family: "The fact that the family received several refusals from advertising companies, who did not agree to hang the sign, is painful and shameful. About two years ago, there was a theoretical discussion in the Knesset about hotel owners and doctors discriminating against LGBT spouses, and here, advertising companies discriminate against a hero of Israel and do not allow his family to commemorate him. Next Thursday we will march again, to ensure that Jerusalem continues to be a city that has a place for each and every one of us."