The Agudah - The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel - an umbrella organization for LGBTQ organizations in Israel, called on LGBTQ communities around the world to condemn Hamas’s assault on Israel in a letter on Thursday.

“Among the deceased and injured victims are many individuals who identify themselves as part of the global and local LGBTQI+ community, making the local community itself a casualty of this devastating attack,” stressed the Agudah.

LGBTQ Israelis murdered by Hamas

Among the LGBTQ Israelis killed by Hamas in the October 7 massacre who have been identified so far were Adiel Twito, who was murdered at the peace music festival near Reim; IDF Cpt. Sagi Golan, who was murdered while fighting to protect Kibbutz Be’eri; Alon Toledano, a resident of Sderot who was on his way to a synagogue for holiday prayers; and Daniel Cohen, who was murdered at the music festival near Reim.

"Hamas kidnapped over 220 people - babies and children, young women and men, people with disabilities, and senior citizens. It is confirmed that women and girls were raped, and hostages were tortured and humiliated. This is an unbelievable, unbearable reality, a clearcut case of crimes against humanity by any legal and moral standard."

The Agudah stressed that “legitimizing or ‘understanding’ these acts taken by Hamas undermines and violates any sense of human dignity, and the core values which stand at the heart of the LGBTQI+ liberation movement anywhere in the world. Regardless of political views and possible criticism, any person with clear conscience must realize that Hamas’ inhuman and brutal attack is not a ‘legitimate’ response under any moral queer thinking.”

“The reactions of some of the LGTBQI+ activists and collectives worldwide are alarming and stand in clear opposition to queer activism and theory alike. As Israeli LGBTQI+ people who are members of the global LGBTQI+ community, we call on you to condemn Hamas's crimes against humanity and take a clear stand against these atrocities targeted at innocent civilians, just as you condemn any other act of violence taken by terror organizations, countries, individuals, and so on.”

The Agudah added that LGBTQ people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank are constantly at mortal risk, noting that Hamas killed one of its own commanders after he was accused of having relations with another man.

“Hamas’ intolerance of LGBTQI+ autonomy of choice and lifestyle - regardless of Israel – has put both Palestinian and Israeli LGBTQI+ individuals at immediate life risk. We urge you to approach this matter and recognize the incoherent aspect of such a stand during these horrific days when Israelis, as well as Palestinians, suffer,” said the Agudah.

“We see and recognize the suffering of the people in the Gaza Strip. We must all promote tolerance, inclusion, justice, and dignity and take all necessary steps to reduce violence. Nevertheless, under the Hamas regime, neither Palestinians nor Israelis are safe, especially LGBTQI+ people from both groups.”

The Agudah expressed its protest at “the alarming sights of activists who claim to advance human rights while justifying or even expressing their support for the hideous acts of a brutal, antisemitic, and homophobic terror of an organization whose primary goal is to hurt innocent individuals.”

“We expect anyone who purports to promote human rights to condemn these acts and distance themselves from Hamas terrorism unequivocally. Supporting Hamas terrorism is entirely contrary to the LGBTQI+ community's core values.”