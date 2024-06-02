German grandson of Nazis comes to Israel during war to enlist in IDF

Although his grandparents were Nazis during World War II, a 23-year-old German citizen named Edgar became a dedicated supporter of Israel and came from Germany to attempt to enlist in the IDF, according to a Mako report.

Edgar has no Jewish affiliation, but he was raised to be a pro-Israel supporter and has wanted to visit Israel for many years.

Following Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, Edgar felt the need to take action and help those in Israel. "I was sitting at home watching the Jews go through something resembling the Holocaust. I texted my friends to see if they were okay, but I felt like I had to do something," Edgar explained.

In January, Edgar came to Israel, where he began volunteering and assisting soldiers on various bases. During his visit, he decided that he wanted to enlist in the IDF. However, as a non-Jewish foreign citizen, he was refused to draft into the Israeli army.

Persistent to draft into the IDF

Edgar continued to pursue drafting into the IDF despite rejection. He traveled to various government offices, such as the Interior Ministry and the Population and Immigration Authority, where he continued to experience rejection. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, January 2024. (credit: IDF)

"Even if I don't succeed in enlisting, I have no doubt that I would do it all over again. It was an amazing experience [coming to Israel]."

Until his tourist visa expires, Edgar said that he will continue to spend his time in Israel attempting to draft into the IDF.