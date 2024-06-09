MKs, politicians react to Benny Gantz, National Unity's government exit

Following Minister-without-portfolio and former member of Israel's war cabinet Benny Gantz's announcement that he exited the government on Sunday, several political leaders and MKs responded to his decision.

Opposition leader and chairman of Yesh Atid, Yair Lapid, reacted to Gantz's decision in a statement to X, stating, "Gantz and Eisenkot's decision to leave the failed government is important and just. The time has come to replace this extreme government with a sane government that will lead to the return of security to the citizens of Israel, to the return of the hostages, to the restoration of Israel's economy and international status."

ההחלטה של גנץ ואיזנקוט לעזוב את ממשלת הכשלון היא חשובה וצודקת. הגיע הזמן להחליף את הממשלה הקיצונית והמופקרת הזו בממשלה שפויה שתוביל להחזרת הבטחון לאזרחי ישראל, להשבת החטופים, לשיקום הכלכלה והמעמד הבינלאומי של ישראל. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) June 9, 2024

Chairman of Religious Zionism and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated, "Benny, when you got under the stretcher eight months ago, you did a brave and right thing, and for that, you deserve to be appreciated."

"Today, your step is aimed at dismantling this cohesion for political reasons and is irresponsible."

"There is no less stately act than resigning from a government during a war. This is exactly what Sinwar, Nasrallah, and Iran were aiming for, and unfortunately, you are fulfilling their request," Smotrich wrote.

Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman wrote in a statement to X, "Better late than never, the time has come for a Zionist coalition."

מוטב מאוחר מאשר אף פעם, הגיעה העת לקואליציה ציונית. — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) June 9, 2024

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir weighed in on the decision and demanded to be added to the war cabinet.

"Now, in light of Gantz's retirement, I have requested the Prime Minister to join the war cabinet. The time has come to make brave decisions, to achieve real deterrence, and bring security to the residents of the south, north, and Israel as a whole," Ben-Gvir said.

העובדה שבקבינט הקטן לא היה עד כה אף חבר ממאתגרי הקונספציה, היא המשך שלטון הקונספציה, חלק מרכזי בבעיה בה אנו נמצאים, והקלקול שהביא אותנו ל-7.10.כעת, לאור פרישת גנץ שיגרתי דרישה לראש הממשלה בדרישה להצטרף לקבינט המצומצם. הגיע הזמן לקבל החלטות אמיצות, להשיג הרתעה אמיתית ולהביא… pic.twitter.com/sUaWyGGRs2 — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) June 9, 2024

Newly-elected Labor leader Yair Golan criticized the timing of Gantz's exit, calling it "too late."

"I do not doubt that on a personal level, Benny Gantz had good intentions. He is a patriot who worries about the fate of this country - just like us. His decision to resign from the government was the biggest failure in the country's history - necessary, appropriate, but late. Too late," Golan wrote.