Gallant set to oppose continuity bill for haredi draft law at Knesset Plenum - report

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is set to vote against the continuity bill for the haredi draft law at the vote in the Knesset Plenum on Monday, according to Israeli media reports.

The continuity bill allows the Knesset to advance a bill that has been passed in a first reading, but its legislation was stopped due to the Knesset's dissolution.

The passing of the continuity bill would allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to advance the haredi conscription law that passed its first reading in January 2022 during the Lapid-Bennett government.

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confer in the Knesset plenum last month.

What does the January 2022 bill propose?

According to the January 2022 haredi draft bill, a 21-year-old haredi would be able to join the national emergency and rescue system. The bill also offered two routes for haredim to enlist in the IDF: a shortened service of three weeks or three months, after which soldiers would be transferred to reserve duty.

The bill also proposed recruitment aims, which, if not met by yeshivas, could result in financial sanctions. However, it stipulated that individuals who would not enlist would not be financially sanctioned.

The bill also proposed a gradual sanctioning of yeshivas, beginning with a 20% decrease in budget, which would grow following several consecutive years of failing to meet the targets.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this article.