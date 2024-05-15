Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu decides to advance draft law from previous Knesset

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday he had decided to advance the draft law, which had passed in the first reading in the previous Knesset session. 

"In order to bridge the differences and bring about a broad agreement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to advance the draft law that passed the first reading in the previous Knesset," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office read. 

"The law was prepared by the defense establishment after thorough staff work and submitted by the then-defense minister, Benny Gantz," the statement continued. 

The statement added, "The Prime Minister calls on all factions that supported the proposal in the previous Knesset to join the proposal."

This is a developing story. 

