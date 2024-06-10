Opposition calls to depose coalition as Gallant set to oppose draft law

Tensions were high in the Knesset ahead of the midnight vote to advance an old haredi draft bill on Monday as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was reportedly set to oppose the continuity procedure and his Likud Party.

Discussions in Knesset committees, faction meeting statements, and in no-confidence debates in the plenum focused not only on the debate over the vote to utilize the Rule of Continuity to renew parliamentary readings for the January 2022 security service law amendment to integrate yeshiva students, but also veered into the topic of Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz's Sunday resignation and challenges against the existence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government.

With the government facing a March High Court interim order over military exemption for ultra-orthodox men in the wake of the April legislation deadline and a July 2023 draft law expiration, the coalition sought to revive a 2022 Haredi draft bill that would establish recruitment quotas, changes in exemption ages, and alternative service avenues.

"Government should be ashamed"

The Rule of Continuity procedure allows for the advancement of a bill that had been previously been approved in plenum readings but abandoned by the Knesset's dissolution.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid attacked the government for pushing the law introduced during his shared administration with then-alternate prime minister Naftali Bennett, noting that ultra-orthodox party members like Degel HaTorah leader Moshe Gafni had previously voted against the legislation. Lapid contended that political leaders like Gafni had no principles other than to control others. Police disperse demonstrators during a protest against haredi IDF conscription, outside the High Court in Jerusalem, June 2, 2024 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

"The all right government is going to advance today draft dodging, to advance disobedience. The government today is abandoning IDF soldiers in the middle of battle in favor of small politics, interest-driven, cowardly, and whiny," Lapid said in a statement before the Knesset plenum discussions. "Every Jewish mother will know that this Prime Minister, when there are operational successes, runs to take pictures in the hospital like an Instagram model -- he is the first to abandon the IDF fighters when it serves his political interest."

Gafni challenged opposition members for originally bringing the recruitment bill to the plenum when a Budget Committee session devolved into argument about the midnight vote. Yesh Atid MK Naor Shiri shot back that the world had changed on October 7, and Labor MK Naama Lazimi charged that "You are really going back to October 6" and that Gafni was disconnected for pushing for a "wartime draft evasion law."

"You are hypocrites," Gafni responded. "You just want to overthrow the government."

Opposition MKs such as Yesh Atid's Vladimir Beliak agreed, saying that they had to because the ruling coalition had "destroyed the country."

During a Yesh Atid no-confidence motion on the cost of living, MK Moshe Tur-Paz again expressed the sentiment that the draft bill was unacceptable post-October 7, and described the inequality of his neighbors being sent back to reserve duty while those in the ultra-orthodox sector had never served. Tur-Paz said that the economy was in shambles with inflation growing as budget funds were being thrown into Haredi education because of coalition agreements. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich repeatedly interrupted Tur-Paz from his seat, shouting that he was "Antisemitic" and engaged in "hatred of haredim."

Yisrael Beytenu and Gantz's National Unity Party had submitted their own no-confidence motions on the economic situation. Yisrael Beytenu MK Hamad Amar argued that the coalition's military leadership had failed to achieve decisive victory in the fashion of Israel's war of independence, leaving the Jewish state with no security as evidence by the October 7 Massacre, a collapsing economy, and as seen with rising Arab sector crime rates, no personal security.

"I don't know how this government is not ashamed," said Amar. "I don't know how this government hasn't gone home."

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said ahead of his faction meeting that the government had failed to bring about sufficient military results as some reservists were being drafted for a third time, and warned that the Haredi recruitment bill would create inequalities that could tear society apart. As Gallant seemed set to oppose the bill Liberman and other opposition MKs urged additional Likud members to vote against it.

"I call on my friends in the Likud party this evening to act in the spirit of the Zionist movement and to vote in accordance with the security interests of the State of Israel, and not in accordance with coalition interests," said Liberman.

During the no-confidence motion discussions, Ta'al Hadash chairman Ayman Odeh sparked outrage in the Knesset chamber as he explained why his party would vote against the haredi draft bill's revival.

"We are against mandatory service," said Odeh. "We want to overthrow this government that is committing crimes against humanity in Gaza."

Discussion of other bills on the agenda, such as the first reading debate for amending wartime Prison Ordinance, were hijacked by the topic of the haredi draft bill.

Likud MK Nissim Vaturi argued that sanctions and demands against the ultra-orthodox over recruitment when the IDF currently lacked the logistical capability to process additional recruits.

Likud MK Galit Distal said that the Ultra-Orthodox sector were not worried about joining the army, and were willing to do so, but were concerned about protecting their traditions and ways of life, and it was necessary to listen and facilitate them.

Gallant's potential draft law rebellion was set to occur after Gantz's and National Unity's withdrawal from the emergency government, allegedly over Netanyahu's handling of the war with strategic decisions being "met with hesitance and procrastination due to political considerations." Gantz called for elections to be held the coming fall.

Ahead of the Knesset discussion, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Monday that Gantz's departure was an opportunity, arguing that his party did not bring real unity and had held back the coalition from decisive victory. Ben-Gvir and his allies had opposed Netanyahu's recent condoning of a three-phase hostage deal with Hamas, which Gantz had supported.

Other coalition MKs had taken more critical tones against Gantz, with Education Minister Yoav Kisch saying on Monday that there were videos of Gantz's resignation being met with applause by Gazans. Activists from the Religious Zionist Party (RZP) youth placed a flower bouquet with a faux noted from Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar thanking him for the move. Netanyahu has repeatedly argued that elections would bring an end to the war.

The 2022 haredi draft law would raise the age of exemption to 22 after two years, and again to 23 years a year later. Ultra-orthodox youth would be offered alternative enlistment routes with the national emergency and rescue service, or a shortened three month or three week service. This would circumvent combat roles, which require several more months of training for qualification.

The bill also introduced escalating consequences for religious schools that did not comply with enlistment quotas and regulations, with a 20% decrease in government funding that would grow with consecutive years of violations.

Eve Young, Tovah Lazaroff, and Yael Halfon contributed to this report.