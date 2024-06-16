Coins left under a building 1,650 years ago are evidence of the last Jewish revolt

Somebody in Lod has left a hoard of valuable silver and bronze coins under the floorboards of a building there, but don’t go there now to collect them.

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) and the Lod Municipality discovered them by chance in excavations of a destroyed Jewish public building. Experts said they were evidence of the last Jewish revolt against Roman rule in Israel – 1,650 years ago

The dramatic discovery is the first-ever evidence in Lod from the Gallus Revolt, the last Jewish resistance against Roman rule, between 351 and 354 CE.

The excavation was on Nordau Street in the building from the Late Roman-Early Byzantine period that suffered violent destruction. The coins, dated from 221- to 354 CE, apparently had been deliberately placed there in the hopes of the owner returning to collect them when the situation would calm down.

Though there is very little written evidence abouit this revolt, there are texts reporting that major Jewish communities such as Lod, Zipori and Tiberias were destroyed by the forces of Roman Ceasar Flavius Constantinus Gallus. The building in which ancient coins were found in Lod by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). June 16, 2024. (credit: ASAF PERETZ/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

Among the various finds in the building were impressive stone and marble artifacts; Greek, Hebrew, and Latin inscriptions, and one inscription bearing the name of a Jewish man from a priestly family that is still being examined.

These inscriptions, coupled with the complete absence of pig bones from the bone assemblage uncovered in this site, attest to this building’s association with the Jewish community.

According to IAA site excavators Shahar Krispin and Mor Viezel: “In all likelihood, this is a magnificent Jewish building that housed the city’s elders. From Talmudic writings, we know that Lod was a most significant Jews center in the aftermath of the Second Temple’s destruction in Jerusalem. Some of the renowned ‘Sages of Lod’ are Rabbi Eliezer ben Horkanos, Rabbi Tarfon, Rabbi Akiva, Rabbi Yosi Ha’Galili, and many more.

The building, destroyed down to its very foundations, is a clear indication that the revolt was forcefully put down with violence and cruelty and was not simply a local uprising event as some earlier studies contended. This is the singular witness, thus far, to the extent and power of this revolt in Lod, which is located in the country’s center.”

'An exciting, very emotionally moving find'

IAA council head Prof. Joshua Schwartz, who studies Talmudic period Lod, noted that “it’s hard to know if this magnificent building served as synagogue, study hall, meeting hall of the elders, or all three of these functions as one. But what is clear is that the building’s size, the coin hoard, and the assemblage of archaeological finds produced by the excavation, fit well Lod/Diospolis’s description in both Jewish and non-Jewish sources as a center of Torah-true Jewish life in the Mishna and Talmud periods. Lod’s role as a leading community with elders continued from after the destruction though to this moment when it was cruelly cut down in the Gallus Revolt.”

IAA director Eli Escuzido concluded that “the impressive finds uncovered here reinforce our responsibility to investigate and to conserve Lod’s history and rich heritage. Along with the city’s new exhibition center of the beautiful Lod mosaic, we now bring this building to the awareness of the general public.”

Lod mayor Yair Revivo added that “this is an exciting and very emotionally moving find, another link in the chain of Lod’s Tannaitic period heritage as host to the authors of the Mishna and to Lod’s Jewish history. The finds in the area proves that Lod is the one of the oldest cities in the world. We wish to thank the IAA for revealing our city’s past glory. I believe that now that it is uncovered, this site will bring many tourists and visitors to the city: Lod is connecting to its past and is looking forward to a bright future.”

The findings will be published as part of the Central Israel Region Archaeological Conference to be held – open free to the general public -- at Tel Aviv’s Eretz Yisrael Museum on June 20 and jointly hosted by Tel Aviv University (TAU), Bar-Ilan University, and the (IAA). Details may be found on the Israel Antiquities Authority website.