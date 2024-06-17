Knesset set to begin haredi draft bill debates on Tuesday

Israel's parliament (Knesset) will begin on Tuesday to prepare controversial legislation aimed at regulating the issue of the ultra-Orthodox (haredi) exemption from IDF service.

The bill will be prepared in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (FADC) chaired by Likud MK Yuli Edelstein.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, representatives of the haredi parties, the finance ministry, and the defense establishment, attempted earlier this year to form the text of a government-sponsored bill that would both meet IDF's need for manpower and be acceptable to the haredim.

The negotiations failed, and instead of having the Knesset begin legislation from scratch, Netanyahu opted instead to adopt a bill that passed its first reading in 2022, during the Bennett-Lapid government's tenure.

Israel's attorney general, and members of Knesset from both the coalition and opposition criticized the move, as the 2022 bill is not relevant to the needs of the IDF after the outbreak of war following the October 7 Hamas massacre. Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein leads a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on February 12, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

However, members of the coalition who opposed the bill decided to support the measure to bring it to the Knesset, arguing that this was technical and that they would not support the bill's second and third reading if it was not modified in the FADC.

Measure passed last week unanimously

The measure passed last week with all of the coalition voting in favor, save for Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who voted against it.

The legal basis for the haredi exemption expired on July 1, 2023, and the debates in the FADC are set to begin as Israel's High Court of Justice is preparing a ruling on whether the state must begin to recruit haredim in large numbers, given that the exemption violated the notion of equality. The High Court of Justice will also rule on whether the state will be able to continue providing funding to yeshivot for military-age students.

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid accused in a press conference ahead of his Yesh Atid party's weekly meeting on Monday that by aiming to continue exempting thousands of haredim from IDF service, Israel's government was "undermining national security."

Earlier on Monday, Lapid held a meeting with the party's members in the FADC in order to chart their strategy during the debates. The opposition leader said in the press conference that an appropriate version of the bill must pass by the time the Knesset goes on recess at the end of July.

"I call on the Members of Knesset from the coalition, those who still care about Israel's security and its values, come to the committee, work with us, we will pass a real, effective recruitment bill, so that our fighters will know that the Israeli Knesset stands behind them," Lapid said.

Newly voted chairman of the Labor Party, Yair Golan, said in a press conference ahead of his party's weekly meeting that the "failing government chosen in the midst of a war to critically harm national security."