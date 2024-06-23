Shin Bet recommends replacing security detail for Yair Netanyahu - report

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) has recommended replacing the security detail for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu, with security personnel from the Prime Minister's Office.

This recommendation was disclosed during a meeting of the Protection of State Symbols Advisory Committee held on June 9, as reported by Kan News on Sunday.

The discussion raised the issue of securing Yair Netanyahu, who resides in Miami. The Shin Bet's position presented during the meeting was as follows:

Recommendation to replace the Shin Bet's personal security unit with 'Magen' security personnel.

'Magen,' a unit composed of security personnel from the Prime Minister's Office, is well-equipped to provide the necessary protection.

Several government ministers face higher threat levels and are not secured by the Shin Bet's personal security unit.

The Shin Bet's personal security unit is meant to protect state symbols in Israel only.

The decision regarding the exceptional security arrangement for the Netanyahu family members by the Shin Bet is expected to be passed to the Ministers' Committee, where it might face challenges, according to Kan News.

Upon Netanyahu's return to the role of Prime Minister, the Shin Bet's personal security unit was first required to provide close protection to the Netanyahu family members, even abroad. According to the Kan News report, the Shin Bet clarified that while there is a current need for family security, the 'Magen' unit is capable of handling it. Additionally, it noted that there are ministers with much higher threat levels.

Controversies, social media influence, and political statements

Earlier this month, Yair Netanyahu shared a video on social media calling IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet Chief Ronan Bar, and Military Intelligence Chief Aharon Haliva "three fatal failures." This followed his earlier post of a video in which a masked soldier threatened mass insubordination if control over Gaza was handed to Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

In the controversial video, shared by media personality Yinon Magal and reposted by Yair Netanyahu, the masked man declared that 100,000 reservists would refuse orders to transfer Gaza's control to any Arab entity. The soldier emphasized their commitment to victory and support for Prime Minister Netanyahu, stating they had sacrificed everything for Israel.

Netanyahu junior, aged 32, served in the IDF Spokesperson's Unit and later studied at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya, earning degrees in International Relations and Government Studies.

Netanyahu has worked in various roles, including as social media director for the Shurat HaDin organization, and has been active in defending his father on social media. He has made controversial statements and faced legal issues, including a libel suit and slander. In 2020, he launched a right-wing podcast called The Yair Netanyahu Show.