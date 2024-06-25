Transportation price spike on apps surprise users before July 1

Many Israeli public transportation users were unpleasantly surprised Tuesday morning to find that the price of their trips had already increased when paying using mobile applications, despite reports that the price hikes would kick into gear on July 1.

This early increase is by regulation and is because mobile transportation applications charge users on a monthly cycle that begins on the 25th of each month, rather than following the calendar months.

Price hikes include an increase of 5% for the purchase of monthly passes, according to Israeli media. Single ride prices will increase by a higher percentage because they will be rounded up to the nearest shekel – from 5.5 to six shekels, Channel 12 reported. The price of rides on the light rail will be raised to eight shekels, it added.

The rise is the result of the fact that public transportation prices are tied to the price of inputs including gas and drivers’ wages, reported Channel 12, adding that the update is made yearly.

What did public transportation users have to say?

Public transportation users expressed general frustration with the price increase. "There is not enough improvement [in transportation services] to justify raising prices," said a Jerusalem resident.

“I could understand the price increase if it included improvements to the public transportation, or even if the Ministry of Transportation were to publish in an organized way what the new prices are and implement it solidly” but neither of these things happened, she added.

“Everything in this country right now is getting more and more expensive and it’s making life really difficult for citizens,” said another disgruntled user.

“We are at war and dealing with those pressures, along with increasing prices for everything, are making life really unbearable right now for us,” he added.

Travel payment service provider HopOn addressed the surprise increase saying that they are “acting in accordance with Transportation Ministry regulations, and as such, prices on the Rav Pass application were updated [Tuesday] with the start of the monthly charge period for July.”

HopOn invited its users to fill up their bus passes using their services before the price increase but added that using the Rav Pass may be more cost-effective even given price spikes.