Protesters calling for elections, hostage deal block highways across Israel

Protesters blocked highways across Israel Thursday morning, calling for elections and for a hostage deal. The Ayalon Highway, Highway 2, and Highway 4 were blocked by protesters with large banners. Protesters blocking Highway 4 near Netanya also blocked the road with burning tires.

Protests outside of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Azza street home were planned for Thursday evening. Protesters planned to gather near the Knesset before marching to Netanyahu's home. Protesters outside the Netanyahu family home calling for the return for the hostages, January 20, 2024. (credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)

Protest leader Shikma Bressler was scheduled to address the crowd in Paris Square, before marchers continued on to Aza Street.

Organizations involved in protests

Among organizations participating were women's protest organization Bonot Alternativa (Women Building an Alternative), The Academic Protest, Kaplan Force, Change Generation, Yom Kippur Fighters 73, The Black Flags, medical professional protest organization The Whitecoats, and many more.