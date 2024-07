PIJ official: 'We will keep treating hostages same way Israel treats our prisoners'

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement's armed wing, Al Quds Brigades, said on Wednesday some Israeli hostages had attempted suicide after it started treating them the same way Israel treated Palestinian prisoners.

"Some enemy prisoners have attempted suicide as a result of the extreme frustration they are feeling due to their government's neglect of their cause," Al Quds Brigades spokesperson Abu Hamza said in a post on Telegram.

"We will keep treating Israeli hostages the same way Israel treats our prisoners," he added.

The Palestinian terrorist group did not specify what measures it had taken against Israeli hostages.

Ceasefire talks ongoing

Arab mediators' efforts, backed by the United States, have so far failed to conclude a ceasefire in Gaza. Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization's long-range rocket production site, July 1, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Hamas says any deal must end the war and bring full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, while Israel says it will accept only temporary pauses in fighting until Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, is eradicated.

A possible deal would also see the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza in return for the freedom of Palestinians jailed in Israeli prisons.